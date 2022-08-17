Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice everything is returning, and Ad Age reporter Jade Yan tells WGN’s Steve Alexander an old favorite is back after a five-year absence (Oreos), and some new products (Dunkin’ Goldfish) are adding to the assault on our senses. There’s also a way you can make money from your love of pumpkin spice, which Jade talks about in the audio link below. By the way, there’s little if any actual pumpkin in the various pumpkin spice applications; it’s a concoction that fools your brain into thinking you’re smelling and tasting pumpkin.

