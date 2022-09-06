Pumpkin harvest is in full swing along the Illinois River near Morton, Illinois. It is the “Pumpkin Capital of the World,” and home to the 56th annual Morton Pumpkin Festival September 9-17. Morton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leigh Ann Brown tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about all of the pumpkin-related competitions, fun and food on the schedule. Also, unrelated to the goings on in Morton, Duane Nelson of Bellevue, Nebraska, appears to have broken the world’s record for floating down a river on a pumpkin. Or, in this case, in a pumpkin–an 800 pounder Duane grew, carved out and named “SS Berta” in a nod to a character on “Two-and-a-Half Men.” Duane, with thanks to Fox 42 News in Omaha, talks a bit about the experience.

