Pro-quality guacamole for The Big Game

A great conversation starter is: “What restaurant makes the best _____ in Chicago?” Whether you fill in the blank with Italian beef, pizza or hotdogs, you’ll get a lot of opinions. Such is the case with best guacamole. Steve Alexander’s favorites include Adobo Grill, Uncle Julio’s, and Broken English.When he asked some of his colleagues, Bob Sirott says it’s the Rick Bayless recipe at Frontera and XOCO, “by far.” WGN Digital Strategist Michael Piff likes Big Star in Wicker Park. And Big Star’s Chris Miller offered some pro tips as well as the Big Star recipe, shown below, when he spoke with Steve.

Big Star’s Famous Guacamole

From One Off Hospitality Culinary Director Chris Miller

This recipe makes enough for 2-3 people

Prep time is about 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados

2 tbsp minced red onion

1 clove minced garlic

½ tsp minced serrano pepper

1 tbsp minced cilantro

Juice from ½ a lime; about 1 ½ tbsp fresh lime juice

Salt

1 bag of your favorite tortilla chips.

First, cut the avocado by holding in your hand and slice into it from the top until the knife gets to the pit. Then carefully rotate the avocado around the knife until you reach your initial cut. Then rotate the two halves until they separate. Remove the pit with a spoon or by lightly hacking into it with your knife and twisting.

Next, scoop out the avocado into a bowl and mix with remaining ingredients. Use a fork for this step as you can mix and mash at the same time. At Big Star we don’t completely mash the avocados as we like to leave small chunks in our guacamole.

Lastly, taste it. At this step you can personalize your guacamole. Like it spicier? Just add more serrano. Are you a garlic lover? Add another clove of garlic. I personally like mine with a little more lime juice than most people.

Tips:

Picking a ripe avocado isn’t rocket surgery but does take a few tips to not end up with rock hard avocados or black, mushy avocados. Ripe avocados should have a brown color and should give a little when squeezed with gentle pressure. If the avocado is bright green or even slightly green its best to put that one back. Also if that avocado is hard and doesn’t give under pressure, you guessed it, put it back.

Always use a sharp knife. More cuts happen with dull knives.

Use fresh ingredients, especially lime juice. This can take your guacamole from good to great!