Twenty-five years ago, dairy farmer John Hoefler did what he figured he had to do in his conservative German-Catholic farming community. He married a woman. And they had four children. But in the audio clip below, Hoefler tells WGN’s Steve Alexander he probably knew he was gay before he married, and it wasn’t until 17 years later that he decided to end the marriage, and be himself. He says his family was mostly supportive, with the big exception of his father. John says his dad wouldn’t speak to him for two years, despite working side-by-side in their farming operation. Dad eventually came around and he and John were good when he passed in 2021, thanks in large part to John’s mother, and to the “So what?” acceptance by the farming community near Dubuque, Iowa. And, as John notes, his Holstein cows don’t care, either. John milks 220 cows with his two adult sons, and with his husband. In 2015, John married Dubuque school principal Andy Ferguson, who had also been married to a woman for many years.

