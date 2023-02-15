This is one of those “making lemonade from lemons” stories, except in Chesaree Rollins’ story it’s about how she turned her Celiac disease diagnosis into a booming gluten-free food truck business. In fact, demand for her Creole and Cajun gluten-free meals was so good she bought a second food truck. Then the pandemic hit. Business went away. Undaunted, she switched to takeout and delivery and business boomed again. A brick-and-mortar location came next —CheSa’s Bistro & Bar at 3235 W. Addison Street in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood — and in the audio clip below, Chesaree tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how it all came together as Chicago celebrates Black Restaurant Week (which runs through February 26th).
CheSa Bistro and Bar owner/chef Chesaree Rollins with her Chicken and Beignet Waffles
