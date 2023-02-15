This is one of those “making lemonade from lemons” stories, except in Chesaree Rollins’ story it’s about how she turned her Celiac disease diagnosis into a booming gluten-free food truck business. In fact, demand for her Creole and Cajun gluten-free meals was so good she bought a second food truck. Then the pandemic hit. Business went away. Undaunted, she switched to takeout and delivery and business boomed again. A brick-and-mortar location came next —CheSa’s Bistro & Bar at 3235 W. Addison Street in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood — and in the audio clip below, Chesaree tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how it all came together as Chicago celebrates Black Restaurant Week (which runs through February 26th).

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction