The 2018 passage of Proposition 12 in California startled the pork industry. In effect, Californians were saying pork sold in their state had to be produced according to their rules, regardless of where the pigs were raised. The National Pork Producers Association, the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Illinois Pork Producers Association and many other groups joined together to fight the proposition. The basis for their claim: it violates the Constitution’s Commerce Clause, which limits states’ ability to regulate commerce outside their borders. Illinois Pork Producers Association President Thomas Titus, a hog farmer from Logan County, and Jennifer Tirey, the Executive Director of Illinois Pork, talked with Steve Alexander about the SCOTUS decision to hear the case.

