“How does she do that?!” may be one of your questions after watching YouTube eating star Tzu Yang woof down six and a half pounds of pork — plus sides of fries and rice — in one sitting. The US Meat Export Federation partnered with Yang to promote a South Korean restaurant chain’s switch from frozen domestic pork to chilled US pork. Steve Alexander also speaks with Jennifer Tirey, executive director of the Illinois Pork Producers Association, about the return of the association’s Pork Expo on February 22nd and 23rd.
Pork power eater
US pork producers enlist a South Korean YouTube eating star to promote fresh US pork.