Imagine a child’s delight as a fire truck pulls up to their house to deliver a pizza! It could happen in west suburban South Elgin Monday (October 3) evening as the local Domino’s franchise partners with the South Elgin Fire District to mark National Fire Prevention Month. Franchise owner Reece Arroyave talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the annual effort to help make community homes safer. Random pizza orderers will be selected to receive the special delivery, and firefighters will check smoke detectors in the homes. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully functioning alarms or replace the batteries.

