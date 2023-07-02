The panic experienced by every parent and grandparent when a child’s body reacts to a peanut allergy may be a thing of the past thanks to a two-inch patch applied to the child’s skin. In the audio clip below, Dr. Matt Greenhawt tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the exciting research his team at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver has conducted into the patch, named Viaskin, which is made by a French company. In a major test with youngsters ages 1 to 3, the patch helped those who couldn’t tolerate even a small fraction of a peanut to eventually safely eat a few. Keep those EpiPens at the ready, though, because Dr. Greenhawt expects it will still be a few years before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the patch.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction