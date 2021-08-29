Supporting local farmers is key to Fresh Midwest’s mission of providing fresh, locally sourced food to Chicago area doorsteps. CEO and co-founder Patrick Fitzgerald talks with Steve Alexander about how his delivery model works. It’s similar to Peapod and Instacart, but instead of grocery store food, Fresh Midwest delivers restaurant quality food from local farmers and other vendors. Very popular are restaurant meal kits, where you can order meals featured at some of Chicago’s most popular restaurants. Fresh Midwest delivers the all of the ingredients in the exact portions, and instructions for you to assemble it in your home kitchen.
Patrick Fitzgerald (no, not that one) can make you a culinary hero
Fitzgerald's company Fresh Midwest delivers meal kits from favorite Chicago restaurants that you can assemble at home