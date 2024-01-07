Everything was going great for Erica Bethe Levin as the holidays approached. A Lincoln Park mother of two, a founder and CEO of a rapidly expanding company making food for toddlers and babies, life was busy and stress-filled, but good. There was just one thing: what she calls, “the final five to ten pounds almost every woman I know tries to lose her entire life.” So, she decided to try Ozempic. In the audio clip below, she tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how she wound up in the hospital, “lucky to be alive” according to doctors and nurses, because, as is the case with many people, she did not obtain her Ozempic from a physician who could have warned her about what would happen when she combined it with her migraine medication. Well-known in the Chicago food business community, she posted an essay on LinkedIn about ordeal, which you can read below.

On LinkedIn, Erica Bethe Levin wrote this about her Ozempic experience:

“I’ve always scoffed at the whole “you have to put your oxygen mask on first” trope. If the worst were to happen, those masks are going on my kids. Period. I can’t even fathom a situation where that wouldn’t be the case, but I UNDERSTAND the philosophy.

That being said, I haven’t been taking enough care of myself. I start my day with work (hours before the kids get up), school drop-off, work, afternoon activities, work, “feeding time at the zoo” (dinner with two kids), mom-time, more work if I don’t fall asleep reading books to the kids. There were never enough hours in the day for even a 30-minute yoga practice. So my curiosity, and dare I say – vanity? – got the best of me, and I decided to start Ozempic to lose the final 5/10 pounds that almost every single woman I know tries to lose her. entire. life. (The unique pressure women experience in ALL things, including physicality, is a very serious problem that deserves another post.)

I opted for easy. Well, it was anything but. Ozempic + gamechanging new migraine meds (gifting me a new lease on life!) + stress that’s been oozing out of me for 20-ish years = a near death experience. As much as I wish this was my theatre major histrionics talking, it’s not. Six nurses and 2 doctors told me I was lucky to be alive after my blood sugar dropped to 20 and my heart rate to 40. If I had passed out – inevitable if my dad and husband hadn’t rushed home when I called them incoherently trying to explain how I felt – I would have gone into a diabetic coma.

I spent days in the hospital, no one understanding why I would “do this to myself” (this rhetoric made my sky-high “mom guilt” way worse). After returning home and taking a doctor-mandated week off, my entire family got hit with the flu and my parents with COVID. It’s been a rough month for the Kanes, BUT…..it sure has shed light on what we’re going to be doing more of in 2024: time together, physical activity (not watching the kids play tennis or hike, but actively joining them), sit-down dinners, books, me-time (yoga, or my new favorite way of killing two birds with one stone: conference calls on walks), less unnecessary stress, iPhone attachment, and more un-missed therapy appointments.

All of this to say…we do need those oxygen masks first. And if that looks like a book before bed instead of another article on industry trends, or a simple morning yoga flow, then that’s it. We need to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be perfect, to always be on-time, to “have it all.” We have more than we realize, maybe even “all” of it, and if we’re not here to enjoy it, what’s the point?

My family has forgiven me; I haven’t quite yet. But I’m working on it as part of my new commitment to physical and mental health. 2024 is about sustainability. In life, love and work. If I can’t sustain my own health, then I can’t sustain anything else. I wish sustainability for all of you. And, in case no one has told you recently….you’re perfect the way you are.”