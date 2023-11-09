It's a Wisconsin original (as is The Big O): the Badger state's version of Old Fashioned, made with brandy instead of whisky. And he's thrilled the drink may soon be recognized as Wisconsin's official state cocktail.

When informed that lawmakers in his home state of Wisconsin are attempting to make the brandy old fashioned the official state cocktail, Orion told WGN’s Steve Alexander, “I’ll be darned! I’ll have to start drinking more.” In the audio clip below, Orion talks about his longtime affection for the cocktail that is uniquely Wisconsin, thanks to an accident. Pat Brophy, Director of Spirit Sales at Binny’s Beverage Depot, adds to the conversation and says the state was overwhelmed by cheap brandy because of a clerical error in the 1940s. Brophy also talks about how the rest of the world views the use of brandy instead of whisky in the cocktail.