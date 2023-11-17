Sure, Verzênay offers the usual Thanksgiving staples like pumpkin, apple and French silk pies, as well as their buttery brioche dinner rolls, but how about mixing things up this year with a Thanksgiving Quiche? In the audio clip below, Pâtissiere and owner Arshiya Farheen tells WGN’s Steve Alexander she offers savory options, such as the spinach/kale quiche (what Steve calls the “Dave Eanet Special”) and the potato/leek. Another non-traditional favorite is Verzaney’s unique Savory Veggie Pie (all-butter crust, Butternut squash, spinach, caramelized onions, ricoIa cheese, eggs, and sage). Farheen got her start with a booth at the Green City Market and became so popular she decided to open a brick and mortar store during COVID. She says it was rough going, but thanks to her loyal fanbase, Verzênay survived and is thriving.

