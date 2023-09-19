As the stories go, what started as a way for the football team to get into shape each fall turned into one of the most unique high school mascots in the country. The Hoopeston Corn Jerkers of Central Illinois will again take the field each weekend this fall. Their training program has been modernized and no longer includes picking, or “jerking” corn off stalks. Plenty more has changed in the town two hours south of Chicago, too, and not all for the better. Hoopeston, which calls itself the “Sweet Corn Capital of the World,” shares a familiar fate seen across the country: Farm towns, once thriving with industry and commerce, are left with fewer shopping choices as industry and residents move away. Mary Lawley was born and raised in Hoopeston, but moved away for school and work. She didn’t forget her hometown, though. Mary is now a vice president with Tractor Supply Company, and in the audio clip below, she tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that part of the company’s big expansion plan to bring jobs and shopping back to farm towns includes a new store in Hoopeston. It opened in July of 2023.

