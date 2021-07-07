When Lin Jiang was on the road as a Fortune 500 management consultant, her go-to breakfast was oatmeal, but she tells Steve Alexander the plain oats were too bland and the flavored ones were too full of sugar. So, going back to the meals her mother prepared for her as a child in China, Lin cooked up her own line of oatmeal with flavors such as Toasted Black Sesame, Matcha Latte, Taro Bubble Tea, Red Bean Berry and Sweet Osmanthus. Lin says her Yishi Oatmeal is is packed with functional and purposeful ingredients that are great for your body and soul.
Oatmeal with an Asian twist
How a Chicago businesswoman turned a case of the oatmeal blahs into a food business