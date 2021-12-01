We waste a lot of food. One estimate says food accounts for 40% of waste in landfills. Cultivate Food Rescue is a South Bend non-profit that finds sources of prepared food that hasn’t been served — not leftovers, or food waste — and repurposes it for food pantries and weekend meals for school kids. Co-founder and executive director Jim Conklin talks with Steve Alexander about the food rescue at Notre Dame Stadium where Cultivate volunteers hauled away over 10 tons of food from 2021 home football games.
Notre Dame tackles food waste
