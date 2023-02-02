From huge, global corporations to small-town facilities, the 4,000 members of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association make nearly every product imaginable. And in the “Makers Madness” brackets, you can nominate and vote for “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.” In the audio clip below, IMA president and CEO Mark Denzler tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how the contest works, how you can take part, about past winners, and what the winner will win on March 29th at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield.

