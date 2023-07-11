The problem with popular restaurants is that they’re popular. A lot of people go, and people are noisy. But people of all ages, but especially those of a certain age, struggle to hear conversations of table mates. Then there are those among us who are uber-sensitive to noise, light, and even human contact. For them, an enjoyable restaurant experience is rarely attainable. At Northbrook’s Prairie Grass Cafe, James Beard award-winning Chef Sarah Stegner decided to try a “quiet” dinner service. Each Saturday afternoon in August, a sensory friendly dinner hour is designed to provide a safe, comfortable, and nurturing environment for people with autism, sensory input disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other physical, cognitive, or development disabilities, and their families, friends, and caretakers. In the audio clip below, Sarah tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that neurodiverse restaurant patrons can bring fidget objects, noise-reducing headphones, and other sensory tools or devices. Noise will be limited and lights will be dimmed. And the wait staff will be coached to provide efficient service with minimal contact, but always available. Reservations are required. (847) 205-4433.

