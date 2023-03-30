As the major league season opens, it’s worthwhile to point out that without the contributions of agriculture, there would be no baseball as we know and love it today. No wooden bats, no balls covered with Holstein cow leather, no gloves made from cow hide. No popcorn. No hot dogs. No beer. No soda and candy. And a major contributor to the Rawlings and Nokoma gloves used by MLB players is Horween Leather Company in Chicago. In the audio clip below, fourth generation owner Skip Horween tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how the company tans hides from cattle for use by the glove companies. Horween Leather also tans hides for NFL footballs and NBA basketballs.

