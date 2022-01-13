Getting on “Shark Tank” once and landing an investor is fantastic, but two young Chicago entrepreneurs who wondered if the crispy edges of fried egg whites — the stuff usually left in the pan — could be turned into healthy low carb, gluten-free chips, are back for a double dip. Nick Hamburger and Zack Schreier were students at the University of Chicago when they entered their idea into a business school pitch competition, and won. Four years later, they have a 32,000 square-foot manufacturing facility on the South Side, and count Daniel Lubetzky of Kind Bar (also an investor), and Andrew Friedman of Skinny Pop among their advisors.
New Trier grads make second appearance on ‘Shark Tank’
A diabetic cooking anomaly led to a big Shark Tank deal and a South Side manufacturing plant