It was a shock when iconic Chicago restaurant Tavern on Rush closed last fall. Six months later, The Bellevue, a bright new replacement has opened in the renovated building.

Chicago’s restaurant scene was shocked last fall when Tavern on Rush announced it was closing after more than 25 years of high-end food, drink and entertaining. On May 15, The Bellevue opened in the legendary space, which Executive Chef Marco Di Benedetto describes as “a great update, vibrant colors, a beautiful clean look.” In the audio clip below, Di Benedetto tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the physical changes to the two-story restaurant and lounge, as well as the types of food being offered, “contemporary yet timeless” featuring a couple of Chicago originals: Shrimp de Jonghe, and the French Dip sandwich.