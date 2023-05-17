Chicago’s restaurant scene was shocked last fall when Tavern on Rush announced it was closing after more than 25 years of high-end food, drink and entertaining. On May 15, The Bellevue opened in the legendary space, which Executive Chef Marco Di Benedetto describes as “a great update, vibrant colors, a beautiful clean look.” In the audio clip below, Di Benedetto tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the physical changes to the two-story restaurant and lounge, as well as the types of food being offered, “contemporary yet timeless” featuring a couple of Chicago originals: Shrimp de Jonghe, and the French Dip sandwich.
Photo by Marcin Cymmer
