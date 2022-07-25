It’s customary in Finland to toast milestones, so Olaf Brewing Company (no connection to the snowman in “Frozen”) in Savonlinna, Finland, brewed up OTAN beer to celebrate Finland’s decision to end decades of neutrality and join NATO. With its own troubled history with Russia, Finland (and Sweden) are teaming with most European countries in the NATO alliance. In France, NATO is OTAN and “otan” also translates, in Finnish, to “I take” or “I drink,” so OTAN beer literally means “I drink beer.” CEO and founder Petteri Vanttinen spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the beer’s wild popularity. Efforts are underway to license it to a brewer in the United States. Grains to brew the beer are grown in Finland. Hops come from the United States.

