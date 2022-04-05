Deep dish was invented in Chicago but there are different stories about who gets credit. One version says it was Pizzeria Uno employees Ike Sewell and Rib Riccardo. Another version says it was Rudy Malnati, also a Pizzeria Uno employee, who created it nearly 80 years ago. His grandson,Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzerias, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander what the real story is. And, for the uninitiated, he provides a mouth-watering description of Malnati’s iconic deep dish pizza.

