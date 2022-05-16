It's also National Barbecue Month, and the turkey producers of America are hoping that when you think about a protein to put on the grill, you'll think of turkey.

When you think of choosing a cut of meat to put on the barbecue, chances are it’s not turkey. The National Turkey Federation hopes to change that, and Federation VP Beth Breeding tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about why you should give turkey a try, and says recipes and pro tips from master grillers are available at www.turkeysmoke.org. Also, the question of whether turkeys can fly is addressed.