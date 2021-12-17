Sullivan High School in Rogers Park has a large immigrant population, with a sizable number of Muslim students. Over 80% of them say they aren’t getting enough, or anything, to eat at the school because Aramark doesn’t offer food that is sourced and prepared under Islamic rules, what’s called Halal. Joshua Zepeda, Refugee Social Worker at CPS, says students are taking matters into their own hands, asking for a meeting with Aramark where they plan on letting their demands be known. Assisting in the effort to correct the problem is the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America, which is headquartered in Des Plaines.
Muslim CPS students are going hungry
CPS doesn't offer Halal food and a Refugee Social Worker for the district says students want change.