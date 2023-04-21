Farmers face all sorts of risk. Weather is the most obvious, with prices, labor, and others often part of the conversation. In the audio clip below, farmer Dave Wulff tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the February night something odd came knocking. A man was banging on his door at two in the morning because Dave’s farm buildings were on fire. Tractors, combines, vegetable equipment and more were reduced to ashes. And the cause? A mouse had nested in a truck Dave had parked for the winter. A couple of chewed on wires arced and, as Dave says, “Poof!” That was in 2022. From the ashes, Wulffy’s Farmstand is back. Dave has rebuilt, his first planting of sweet corn is in the ground, and he will again be selling his prized corn on the cob and other vegetables and fruit at his on-farm farm stand near Kankakee.

