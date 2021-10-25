For over 100 years, the Misericordia Home has served the needs of Chicago’s intellectually and developmentally disabled community and their families who want the best for them, yet cannot provide it at home. That includes job opportunities, and one of the most popular jobs are in the Hearts and Flour Bakery. Bakery manager Beth Woytek talks with Steve Alexander about a soon-to-be completed coffee shop and bakery, complete with a drive-thru, that will offer more job opportunities for Misericordia residents.
Misericordia’s Hearts and Flour Bakery readies for a new chapter
