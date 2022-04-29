For over 30 years, the Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery has been satisfying the sweet tooths (teeth?) of visitors to the campus at Devon and Ridge where children and adults with developmental disabilities have been lovingly cared for since 1921. Now, there’s an off-campus cafe a half-dozen blocks south near Ravenswood and Peterson. Bakery manager Beth Woytek talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the long-awaited grand opening of the bakery/coffee shop/cafe that serves breakfast and lunch seven days week. There’s an even split of employees from the outside, and Misericordia residents who went through a formal job application and interview process to land the job. Sparkling new and modern with seating for 30, a patio for nice weather (it’ll come, trust me), and a drive-thru, the Hearts and Flour Bakery and Cafe is open 6 am to 2 pm M-F and 7 am to 2 pm Sat-Sun.

