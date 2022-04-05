The stereotype of a gamer is that he or she exists on Mountain Dew and Cheetos. Reality, though, is different, and the dairy industry is taking advantage of the “new” generation of gamers who pay attention to nutrition as a way to maximize their performance. Serena Schaffner, Senior Vice President of Communications at Dairy Management, Inc., the checkoff program serving the marketing needs of America’s 31,000 dairy farmers, talks with Steve Alexander about how the organization has teamed with Minecraft to develop a dairy farm within the game, and how gaming celebrities like Mr. Beast and Captain Sparklez are telling dairy’s story much the way athletes tout products like Gatorade.

