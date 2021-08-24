Mayo Clinic benefits from a John Deere tractor auction

(NEXSTAR) - Pfizer received full FDA approval for its vaccine and all of a sudden there's a new vaccine name being thrown around: Comirnaty.

Comirnaty, who? It's the same exact mRNA vaccine Pfizer has producing through the emergency use authorization, but now it's being marketed under the new name. Comirnaty is administered in two doses, three weeks apart, just like Pfizer doses have been all along.