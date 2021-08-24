Faced with a rare form of leukemia, Michael Sullivan, a western Illinois father of three and partner in Sullivan Auctioneering, a multi-generational farmland and equipment auction company, put his life in the hands of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. After months of treatment, including a bone marrow transplant from his sister Gracie, Michael is cancer-free. But that wasn’t enough for Michael. He wanted to thank the Mayo Clinic in a uniquely “Sullivan way,” by holding an auction.
Mayo Clinic benefits from a John Deere tractor auction
Western Illinois family thanks Mayo in a unique way: the auction of a classic John Deere 4020 tractor. The result was stunning.