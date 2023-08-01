“Operation Stop Scam Calls” is the latest effort by attorneys general in all 50 states to stop the large scale theft of money from unsuspecting people who make one mistake: They answer the phone. As you’ll hear in the audio clip below, elderly, lonely people are often the victims, which was the case with Max’s elderly dad. Max’s mother had passed and his dad was living alone on a remote farm. Once the tele-scammers got their hooks in him, they didn’t let up. Finally, Max got a call from an FBI agent who had been tipped off by a merchant concerned about his dad. Max and his brother checked in on it and found that their dad had been sending money for a chance to win a Canadian lottery. Of course, there was no lottery, but Mr. Armstrong had been talked out of at least $30,000. Tips on avoiding scammers are included in the audio, but the main one is: Don’t answer calls from a blocked number or one you don’t recognize. You can read Max’s full account of his dad’s victimization in his new book, More Stories from the Heartland.

