Make your own Polish Pączki (it’s hard!)

Bart Kolatek, owner of Kolatek’s Bakery and Deli on Harlem in Montclare, and Kolatek Baking Company in Palatine, generously shared the following recipe and instructions — with a caveat: it isn’t easy!

Makes about 15 to 20 pączki

Ingredients

500 g of all purpose wheat flour – about 3 cups

1 cup of warm milk – 250 ml

4 yolks of medium eggs

40 g of sugar – 3 tbs

25 g of fresh yeast or 7 g of dry yeast

1/4 cube of butter – 50 g

pinch of salt

2 tbs of everclear, vodka or rum – optional

1 liter of oil or lard for frying

Ingredients for lemon icing

3 tbs of lemon juice – 18 g

10 tbs of powdered sugar – 120 g

Filling and garnish

80 g of any marmalade for filling

80 g of candied fruit peel

Custard, Bavarian cream or even pudding can be used, alcohol can be added along with any varieties of unique ingredients you would like to try. Be creative.

Warm 3 tbs of milk and put in a small bowl with a tbs of the flour and the fresh crumbled yeast. Mix, cover and set aside for 10 mins in a warm place. If using instant yeast do not prepare a yeast leaven.

Add the remaining flour, egg yolks, sugar, salt and melted butter in a bowl and mix. Add warm milk, the yeast mix prepared earlier, the alcohol and mix. (Added alcohol limits the amount of fat absorbed by the pączki).

Fold dough over with hands or use a dough hook. Dough must be still tacky. Cover with a cloth or foil. Set aside in a warm place for an hour to 90 minutes.

Cover work table with flour. Take dough out of bowl and flatten with a dough pin to about 2.5 cm thickness. Use a cookie cutter or cup (7 cm +/-) and cut out circles. Roll dough balls like buns and flatten a bit. Dough will be a bit tacky. Set aside with room to rise and expand for 30 mins in a warm, humid area.

For the more experienced bakers, filling can be folded inside of dough ball and formed closed. Then fried. This method fries the filling along with the pączki and glaze with icing while hot, this coats the pączki with a beautiful layer of crackling sugar glaze. Otherwise fry pączki empty and pipe filling post frying.

Preheat vegetable oil or lard to 175°c and drop a few pączki at a time in the hot oil/fat. Fry until golden brown 2-3 minutes each side. Use a bakery stick to flip the pączki in the oil to fry the other side. Pączki should have a beautiful golden ring along the middle.

Cool pączki, pump filling of choice with a pastry bag into pączki. Pączki are to be “overfilled” (this is why they are made with yeast so there is room for fillings). Top with icing glaze, fudge or powdered sugar. Garnish with candied fruit peels.