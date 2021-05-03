As a growing number of us want to know where our food is coming from and demand that it be grown locally whenever possible, an Illinois rancher found a way to improve the supply chain. Local Foods, Inc. was co-founded by CEO Dave Rand to give farmers and ranchers a more direct connection to Chicago restaurants, hospitals, schools and other institutions looking for locally-sourced food. A retail store was added, featuring a full line of produce and protein, an in-house butcher and larder, and catering service.
Local foods from Local Foods
Shortening the distance from farm to belly