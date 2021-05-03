Local foods from Local Foods

The Business of Food with Steve Alexander

Shortening the distance from farm to belly

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos provided by Local Foods, Inc.

As a growing number of us want to know where our food is coming from and demand that it be grown locally whenever possible, an Illinois rancher found a way to improve the supply chain. Local Foods, Inc. was co-founded by CEO Dave Rand to give farmers and ranchers a more direct connection to Chicago restaurants, hospitals, schools and other institutions looking for locally-sourced food. A retail store was added, featuring a full line of produce and protein, an in-house butcher and larder, and catering service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular