Some will argue that leftovers are the best part of Thanksgiving dinner, and some people get very creative, including adding pumpkin pie, green bean casserole, potato chips, and more to a turkey sandwich. The sandwich developers at Chicago's iconic bread brand S. Rosen have come up with recipes.

In the audio clip below, Stephanie Powell, Chief Sandwich Developer (that’s really her title) for Chicago’s S. Rosen Bread, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about Harris poll results showing some of the many items — some of them odd — we pile between slices of bread and call it a leftover sandwich. She and her team created some recipes, which you can find here.