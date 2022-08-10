Étouffée is a French-influenced dish found in both Cajun and Creole cuisine typically served with crawfish or shrimp. It employs a technique known as smothering, a popular method of cooking in the Cajun and Creole areas of southwest Louisiana. Chef Jane Worthington joins WGN’s Steve Alexander to talk about a cooking class she and Chef Colleen Karsted are conducting, hosted by Alliance Franchise de Chicago, on Saturday, August 13.

