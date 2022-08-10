Étouffée is a French-influenced dish found in both Cajun and Creole cuisine typically served with crawfish or shrimp. It employs a technique known as smothering, a popular method of cooking in the Cajun and Creole areas of southwest Louisiana. Chef Jane Worthington joins WGN’s Steve Alexander to talk about a cooking class she and Chef Colleen Karsted are conducting, hosted by Alliance Franchise de Chicago, on Saturday, August 13.
Alliance Franchise de Chicago is hosting Chefs Colleen Karsted and Jane Worthington (AF photo)
Chicago's Alliance Française is hosting a class with professional chefs