Since 1961, Lambs Farm has been helping adults with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives. The “farm” isn’t a working one as we typically think of one, but provides a home and employment for up to 200 with a variety of shops that are open to the public. Lambs Farm spokeswoman Elizabeth Taylor tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio below about the history of the farm (which started as a storefront pet shop on Chicago’s State Street) and the variety of opportunities for the developmentally disabled. And, with Christmas shopping season coming soon, Lambs Farm has a wide offering of cookies, toffee, granola, jam and more that they ship nationwide. Among the Chicago-area businesses giving Lambs Farm a hand is Fresh Midwest, which sells Lambs Farm products in its stores and online, donating 100% of the proceeds back to Lambs Farm.

