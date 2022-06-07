After 52 years serving the Lakeview community and beyond, the iconic pantry changes its name to better match its mission. Nourishing Hope CEO Kellie O’Connell tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that mission not only includes providing food for families in need — and there are more in need as post-pandemic inflation takes its toll — but also help in finding mental health help and social services solutions. She says they’ve also added a new location near Grand and Ashland to better serve a wider area.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction