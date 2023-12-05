A journey to the Kingdom of Kringle -- aka Racine -- to visit with the King of Kringle --aka president of O & H Danish Bakeries -- about the holiday treat that Danish immigrants brought with them.

In the audio clip below, Eric Oleson, president of O and H Danish Bakeries in Racine, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander what the fluffy sweet-filled pastry is, how it started, and how it became a worldwide seller, especially during the holidays. And, if you think Kringle has something to do with Kris, it does not.