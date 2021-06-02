Kane County dairy farm works at being a good neighbor

DENVER (AP) — Several families and survivors of those killed in the March mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket have demanded the appointment of a special master to help distribute public donations for victims to a centralized account. They say the nonprofit groups handling the funds are not being transparent about donations provided to victims.

Their campaign has reopened a debate that emerged after past mass shootings over how Americans can best help alleviate the anguish of personal and financial losses that survivors endure after their lives have been shattered by senseless violence — and how the administrative costs of fund gathering and administration play a role.