Kane County dairy farm works at being a good neighbor

Once upon a time, there were 140 dairies and creameries in Kane County. Now there are three. Steve Alexander spoke with Sarah Lenkaitis of Lenkaitis Holsteins near St. Charles about the challenges and opportunities of operating a dairy farm surrounded by housing developments. Farms can be noisy, smelly and dirty, but the Lenkaitises are working at making sure neighbors see their farm as an asset.

