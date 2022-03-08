Look around. Plastic is everywhere. While it has improved our lives in many ways, the environmental costs are massive. If only there were a renewable, sustainable replacement. There is, thanks to corn farmers of Illinois, who have partnered with Illinois Farm Families and other agricultural groups in the state to produce plastic food containers made from bio-plastic. They look just like petroleum-based plastic containers, but are made from by-products of corn. Roger Sy, a corn farmer in east-central Illinois and a member of the Illinois Corn Marketing board, spoke with Steve Alexander about a pilot program involving several Chicago restaurants.
Just like plastic, only better
Illinois pilot program replaces petroleum-based plastics with bio-plastics made from corn