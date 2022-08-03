HARIBO’s Goldbear gummi bear was invented in Bonn, Germany, 100 years ago by Hans Riegel and his wife, Gertrud. HARIBO (HAns RIegel BOnn) gummis are now available in more than 100 countries 100 million Goldbears are made around the world every day. The first US factory is under construction in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and over 300 people are being hired in the first phase. (Go to HARIBO.com for more info.) At HARIBO’s North American headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, Chief Commercial Officer Rick LaBerge talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the factory, the jobs, and the celebration of the Goldbear’s 100th birthday.

