OK, she isn't really the "queen" but Laura Pezza is the next best thing. She's Director of BRACH'S at Ferrara Candy Company, and tells us how the jelly bean showed up in Chicago 114 years ago.

America loves jelly beans! Each Easter season, which runs from the day after Valentine’s Day through Easter Sunday, Chicago’s very own Brach’s Candy Company makes nearly three billion jelly beans. In the audio clip below, Lauren Holtz Pezza, Director of BRACH’S and Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the origins of jelly beans in Chicago. It started in the early 1900s when German immigrant Emil Brach opened a store selling candy and assorted sweets on North Avenue. Pezza says the original flavors and colors, are still among the most popular today (with black, the licorice-flavored one, the most polarizing flavor), and new this year are “Desserts of the World,” a handful of unique flavors tied to France, Japan, Latin America, Italy and the U.S.