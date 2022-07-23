Chicago Gardening Guru Jim Fizzell talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about bugs: the cute little Lady Bugs, and the annoying and plant- and crop-destroying Japanese Beetles. Mr. Fizz says it’s important to control the beetles now because they’ll also lay eggs in your lawn that will turn into turf-destroying grubs. Jim says there are a variety of chemicals that will do the job or, as he sometimes does, you can pluck them off the plants and squeeze the life out of them as a deterrent to others.

