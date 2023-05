May and June are the stormiest of the warm weather months and it isn't a matter of if there will be food-spoiling power outages, but when, and for how long.

In the audio clip below, Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Diane Reinhold gives some tips on preparing your refrigerator for power outages, and tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how long food can last in the fridge and freezer with no electricity, and when you should throw it out rather than risk illness.