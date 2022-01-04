Credit the Italians for this one. “Spaghetti” comes from the word “spago” which translates as “thin string” or “twine.” Without farmers, there’d be no spaghetti, and farmers, regardless of size, are being encouraged to fill out a pre-census survey form from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service to make sure their farms are included in the Ag Census later this year. Steve Alexander spoke with Mark Schleusener, Illinois State statistician for USDA-NASS.
It’s National Spaghetti Day
And it's a good day to make sure your farm, whatever its size, is counted in the 2022 Ag Census