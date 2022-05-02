Beef prices are sky-high as the outdoor grilling season begins, so Illinois farmers raising beef must be getting rich, right? That's not what's happening, according to the Illinois Beef Association.

Josh St. Peters, a former intern to WGN’s Orion Samuelson, is executive vice-president of the Illinois Beef Association. He talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the importance of beef to the Illinois economy, the difficulties being faced by the 18,000 family farms who raise beef, and whether he was allowed to make eye contact with Mr. Samuelson during his internship.