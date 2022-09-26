Farmers have only a small window in which to harvest their crops, and that means eating on the go. For over a decade, Deanne Frieders has been known as “This Farm Girl Cooks” on social media. And during harvest season, she provides the fuel to keep the combiners going, cooking and delivering meals to the DeKalb County fields where her family harvests crops. “Field meals” is a culinary art unto its own, and Deanne — sometimes through trial and error — has perfected it. Meals that can be eaten on the go, eaten one-handed, and consisting of ingredients that don’t have a time stamp and can wait until the big harvesting machines make it to the end of the field. Deanne tells WGN’s Steve Alexander her recipes and tips are available on Instagram, Facebook, her website This Farm Girl Cooks and soon, she’ll talk about her experiences on a podcast.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction