No, but a rainy season drought has left water levels at near record lows, and cargo ships containing Midwest grain are lined up waiting to get through.

*UPDATE: Since these reports first aired, the Panama Canal area received some badly needed rain, but not enough to significantly speed the passage for dozens of ships lined up on either side.

*UPDATE TWO: An alternate some shippers decided to take from the Gulf Coast to the Far East, through the Suez Canal, is no longer an option because of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The most direct route for Midwest soybeans, corn, wheat and other agricultural products to get to the major markets of China and Japan is through the Panama Canal. In the audio clips below, ag commodities analyst Susan Stroud of NoBullAg.com tells WGN’s Steve Alexander what she observed in her recent trip to the canal. A drought during the May to November rainy season has left the canal with near record-low water levels. As a result, passage has been slowed down and dozens of ships carrying all sorts of commodities are lined up.