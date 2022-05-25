A tradition that began in 1936 will continue Sunday as Indiana dairy farmers Tim Haynes and Kerry Estes will deliver ice-cold bottles of milk to Victory Lane and the Indy 500’s winning driver, crew and team owner. Haynes, the Veteran Milk Man, and Estes, the Rookie Milk Man, talk with WGN’s Steve Alexander about their duties Sunday, as well as about their dairy farming operations in northern Indiana.

