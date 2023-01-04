What’s described as a broad and well-meaning legislative effort during the pandemic had an unintended consequence for Illinois vineyards and wineries: a 60% increase in annual fees. Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance executive director Lisa Ellis talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about efforts to get the legislature to unwind that increase. The Senate approved it with SB 1001, and Ellis is hopeful the House, during this lame-duck session, will also reduce the fees from $1250 per year back to $750. She notes that, by comparison, Missouri charges $300 a year. In the audio clip below, Ellis also describes the surprising economic impact wine has in Illinois.

